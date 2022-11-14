iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $257,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

