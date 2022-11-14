iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

