Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases New Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

