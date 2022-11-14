Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes $1.02 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,409 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Shell accounts for approximately 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

