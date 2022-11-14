J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
J.Jill stock remained flat at $24.13 during midday trading on Monday. 25,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
