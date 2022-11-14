J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.22) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 161 ($1.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.20 ($2.77).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 760.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.24. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.50).

Insider Transactions at J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,251.58).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.