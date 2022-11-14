Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.02 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

