JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.65 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $118.65 million and $51.17 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
