Jason Montague Sells 32,879 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Montague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,028,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,857,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.