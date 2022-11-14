Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986,560 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $45,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,208. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

