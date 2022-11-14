Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Hold

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $14.00 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

See Also

