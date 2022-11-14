Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($115.00) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €3.68 ($3.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €142.68 ($142.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($195.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

