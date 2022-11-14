JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

FROG stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,420. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 59.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

