John L. Ocampo Sells 1,400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $23,848,000. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

