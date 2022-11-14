Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Jowell Global Stock Up 1.9 %
Jowell Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 25,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,926. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.
About Jowell Global
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jowell Global (JWEL)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.