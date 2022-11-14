Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jowell Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Jowell Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 25,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,926. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

