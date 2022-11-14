Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

