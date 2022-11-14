Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Juva Life Trading Down 9.5 %
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,319. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About Juva Life
