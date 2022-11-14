Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juva Life Trading Down 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,319. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

