Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

