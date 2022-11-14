Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.96.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.