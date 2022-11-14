KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Raised by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up about 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 7.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $122,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 58.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

