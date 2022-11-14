Kava Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005365 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $286.46 million and $15.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 322,008,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,038,393 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

