Kellner Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for 3.0% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Monday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

