Kellner Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,327 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 0.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

TTWO traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

