Kellner Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for 1.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. 15,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

