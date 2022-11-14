Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Hancock Whitney worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. 10,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

