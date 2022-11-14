Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $33,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $2,411,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,369. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $44.36. 9,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,784. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

