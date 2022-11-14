Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,444. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $326.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

