Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,972 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.