Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 111,059 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,059 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 363,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,418. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

