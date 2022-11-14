Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,681 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Lumentum worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $729,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $447,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 352.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 180.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.10. 22,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

