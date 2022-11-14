Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,968 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,042 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,939,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 374,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,504. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

