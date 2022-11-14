Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.33. 17,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

