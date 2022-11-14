Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEYUF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

