KILT Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94,489.03 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $48,769,516,176,745.80 billion and approximately $94,489.03 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

