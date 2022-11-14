Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469,215 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics accounts for approximately 8.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Kimball Electronics worth $234,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 179.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

KE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. 849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $578.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.