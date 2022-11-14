Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.18 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

