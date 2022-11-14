Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

KGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 927,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251,740. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

