Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
KGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 927,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251,740. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.82.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
