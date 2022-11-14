Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,906. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.05 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,976 shares of company stock worth $2,950,477. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.