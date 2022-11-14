Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.44

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 136367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

