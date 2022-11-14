Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.44

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 136367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

ADRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

