Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($116.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($102.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €105.30 ($105.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €106.00 ($106.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.31.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.