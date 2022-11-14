Kyndryl (KD) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kyndryl to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 250 1667 2868 58 2.56

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.01%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.58 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.65

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -253.05% -32.59% -7.19%

Summary

Kyndryl competitors beat Kyndryl on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

