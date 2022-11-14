Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

