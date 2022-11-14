Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,829. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

