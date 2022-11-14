Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.