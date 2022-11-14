Lee Financial Co Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. 317,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

