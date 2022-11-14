Lee Financial Co Buys 108,084 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.