Lee Financial Co Buys 108,084 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.