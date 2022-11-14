Lee Financial Co Buys 207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $4,412,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

