Lee Financial Co Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 392.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.57. 1,504,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.72 and its 200-day moving average is $293.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

