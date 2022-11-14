Lee Financial Co Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned 1.64% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $72.45.

