Lee Financial Co Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,935,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. 22,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,209. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

