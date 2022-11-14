Lee Financial Co Has $41.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 7.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.57% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $41,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.21. 7,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,972. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

